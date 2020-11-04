Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 2,126.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,824 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 225.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 85,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,541,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPG shares. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $64.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

