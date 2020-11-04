Silvercorp Metals (SVM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

Silvercorp Metals (NASDAQ:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $7.26 on Wednesday. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $8.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49.

SVM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Pi Financial downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals, Inc engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other. The Administrative segment covers operation in Vancouver, and Beijing.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.