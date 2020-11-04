Short Interest in XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) Declines By 14.1%

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTLB) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of XTLB opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. XTL Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.83.

XTL Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XTLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered XTL Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

About XTL Biopharmaceuticals

XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead drug candidate is hCDR1, a Phase II-ready asset for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and Sjogren's syndrome.

