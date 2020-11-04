Short Interest in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Drops By 18.2%

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the September 30th total of 848,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $122,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $144,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of USA Compression Partners during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,346.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on USA Compression Partners from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised USA Compression Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

USA Compression Partners stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. USA Compression Partners has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87. The company has a market cap of $996.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.37.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. USA Compression Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.19% and a negative net margin of 84.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.41%. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 7,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.