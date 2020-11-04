Short Interest in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Decreases By 14.0%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 1,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 281,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,275,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after buying an additional 278,133 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 510,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 137,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 316,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 86,083 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get REV Group alerts:

Shares of REVG opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.75. REV Group has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.50. The company has a market cap of $539.55 million, a PE ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $582.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.74 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that REV Group will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

About REV Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.