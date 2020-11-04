Short Interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Expands By 12.1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.
OTCMKTS PYRNF opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.
About PyroGenesis Canada
