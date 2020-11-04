Short Interest in PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) Expands By 12.1%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:PYRNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,900 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 377,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 18.1 days.

OTCMKTS PYRNF opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. PyroGenesis Canada has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $4.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49.

About PyroGenesis Canada

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily metallurgical industry; plasma atomized metal powders; PUREVAP, a process to produce high purity metallurgical grade silicon and solar grade silicon from quartz; plasma fired steam generator, which directly generates steam suitable for steam-assisted gravity drainage (SAGD) for the oil and gas industry; and custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields.

