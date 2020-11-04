Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Grows By 16.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
PCN stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.25.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th.
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
