Short Interest in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Grows By 16.1%

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 142,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

PCN stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.59. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 1 year low of $8.84 and a 1 year high of $20.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nwam LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 45,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its position in PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 22,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

