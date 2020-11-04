Short Interest in Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Drops By 14.1%

Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,700 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the September 30th total of 24,100 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MCEP opened at $2.31 on Wednesday. Mid-Con Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.82. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Mid-Con Energy Partners alerts:

Mid-Con Energy Partners (NASDAQ:MCEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter. Mid-Con Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.48%.

Mid-Con Energy Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops oil & natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery. Its core areas of operation are located in Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming. Mid-Con Energy Partners was founded by Charles R. Olmstead, S. Craig George & Jeffrey R.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Con Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.