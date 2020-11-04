Short Interest in Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Rises By 12.2%

Meituan Dianping (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,339,000 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the September 30th total of 1,193,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.0 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on MPNGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Meituan Dianping from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Benchmark began coverage on Meituan Dianping in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MPNGF stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. Meituan Dianping has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $39.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.47.

Meituan Dianping, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

