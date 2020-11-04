Short Interest in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Rises By 16.1%

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 4,830,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,090,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on DVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

Get DaVita alerts:

In other DaVita news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.60 per share, with a total value of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 578 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $50,297.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $1,674,177.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock worth $17,982,347 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.38. DaVita has a twelve month low of $60.03 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DaVita will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.