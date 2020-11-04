Short Interest in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) Expands By 15.7%

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,920,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the September 30th total of 1,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 966,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 5,643 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $42,661.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,305.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Dph bought 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,553,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,706,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 78,000 shares of company stock worth $504,110 and have sold 16,593 shares worth $125,443. 24.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Apron by 1,472.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 11,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APRN opened at $4.61 on Wednesday. Blue Apron has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $28.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.03.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.29. Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 91.24% and a negative net margin of 12.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Blue Apron will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APRN shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Blue Apron from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blue Apron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.46.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

