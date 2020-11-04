Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Shoe Zone PLC (LON:SHOE) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 38.85 ($0.51), with a volume of 30149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 44.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 66.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $22.50 million and a PE ratio of 6.67.

About Shoe Zone (LON:SHOE)

