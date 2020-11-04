Shivom 24 Hour Volume Reaches $69.00 (OMX)

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 71.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 4th. One Shivom token can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, CoinBene and Coinsuper. Shivom has a total market cap of $396,468.06 and $69.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00005950 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00025076 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $506.53 or 0.03671822 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00024406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00200842 BTC.

Shivom Profile

Shivom is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,746,999 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom . Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom . Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom . Shivom’s official website is shivom.io

Buying and Selling Shivom

Shivom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, CoinBene, Kucoin, IDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

