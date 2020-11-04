Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of SHECY opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 5.51. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

