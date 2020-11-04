Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $137.50

Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 137.50 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 139.50 ($1.82), with a volume of 37915 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 144 ($1.88).

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 194.05. The company has a market cap of $39.75 million and a P/E ratio of -20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

About Shearwater Group plc (SWG.L) (LON:SWG)

Shearwater Group plc provides operational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, software and services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, data extraction, and data loss prevention solutions, services, and technologies to discover, classify, and protect sensitive data and information in the cloud and on premise.

