Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Short Interest Update

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the September 30th total of 10,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SVBI stock opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. Severn Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $9.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $79.57 million, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Severn Bancorp stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) by 287.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,478 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,082 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.53% of Severn Bancorp worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Severn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

