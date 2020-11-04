Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seneca Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $38.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $348.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.95. Seneca Foods has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $48.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.16.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Seneca Foods by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 8.0% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 43.4% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, READ, Green Valley, Paradise, Seneca Farms, and CherryMan.

