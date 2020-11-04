Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 469.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 5,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,750,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 125,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Sempra Energy by 163.9% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 93,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,018,000 after acquiring an additional 57,809 shares in the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael N. Mears purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $131.83 per share, with a total value of $263,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,660. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cynthia Lynn Walker acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $117.70 per share, with a total value of $117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,657.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,700 shares of company stock valued at $981,768 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.63.

Sempra Energy stock opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $88.00 and a 12-month high of $161.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 38.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

