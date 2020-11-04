SelectQuote (SLQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect SelectQuote to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SelectQuote has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $141.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.41 million. On average, analysts expect SelectQuote to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 16.08 and a quick ratio of 16.08. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion and a PE ratio of -112.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLQT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

