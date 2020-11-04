Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Update

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,364,200 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 1,669,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 220.0 days.

Shares of SECYF opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. Secure Energy Services has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08.

SECYF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Secure Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.34.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure division provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

