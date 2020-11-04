SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $18.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SeaWorld Entertainment to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $17.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 2.33. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $36.96.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaWorld Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.73.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 13,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $281,955.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,444.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 7,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $163,647.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,445,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,130 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

