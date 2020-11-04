Seaport Global Securities Comments on AptarGroup, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of AptarGroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Seaport Global Securities analyst S. Tiano now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for AptarGroup’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $759.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATR. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.50.

ATR stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a 12-month low of $79.84 and a 12-month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 1,287.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Eldon W. Schaffer II sold 35,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $4,120,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,122,259.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 2,525 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total transaction of $295,374.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,923.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,025 shares of company stock worth $4,713,775 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.