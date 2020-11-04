Seaport Global Securities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report issued on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.43. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on RJF. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

NYSE:RJF opened at $79.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $102.45. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.45. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 13.04%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

