Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 22.36%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day moving average of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 1.33. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $13.30 and a 1-year high of $31.42.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 21.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

