Scorpio Tankers (STNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The shipping company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $346.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.58 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 129.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect Scorpio Tankers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.53 million, a PE ratio of 3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Scorpio Tankers has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

STNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.