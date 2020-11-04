Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) & General Mills (OTCMKTS:GIS) Head to Head Review

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) and General Mills (NYSE:GIS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.4% of General Mills shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.1% of Scope Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of General Mills shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Scope Industries pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. General Mills pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. General Mills pays out 56.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. General Mills has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. General Mills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Scope Industries has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Mills has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scope Industries and General Mills’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A General Mills $17.63 billion 2.11 $2.18 billion $3.61 16.87

General Mills has higher revenue and earnings than Scope Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Scope Industries and General Mills’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scope Industries N/A N/A N/A General Mills 12.78% 28.46% 7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scope Industries and General Mills, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scope Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A General Mills 1 8 8 0 2.41

General Mills has a consensus target price of $63.47, indicating a potential upside of 4.24%. Given General Mills’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe General Mills is more favorable than Scope Industries.

Summary

General Mills beats Scope Industries on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scope Industries

Scope Industries offers waste material recycling services in the United States. It operates plants for the collection and processing of bakery waste materials into a food supplement for animals. The company sells this food supplement to poultry farms, dairies, feed lots, and pet food manufacturers. Scope Industries also owns and operates a plant in Vernon, California, where certain bakery waste material is processed and converted into edible breadcrumbs for human consumption. The company's customers include prepackaged and restaurant supply food processors. Scope Industries was organized in 1938 and its principal executive offices are located in Santa Monica, California. Scope Industries sold all of the outstanding shares of its wholly owned subsidiary, Scope Beauty Enterprises, Inc., doing business as Marinello Schools of Beauty, to B & H Education, Inc. in March 2004.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc. manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks. It also supplies branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries; and manufactures and markets pet food products, including dog and cat food. The company markets its products under the Annie's, Betty Crocker, Bisquick, Blue Buffalo, BLUE Basics, BLUE Freedom, BLUE Wilderness, Bugles, Cascadian Farm, Cheerios, Chex, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cocoa Puffs, Cookie Crisp, EPIC, Fiber One, Food Should Taste Good, Fruit by the Foot, Fruit Gushers, Fruit Roll-Ups, Gardetto's, Go-Gurt, Gold Medal, Golden Grahams, HÃ¤agen-Dazs, Helpers, Jus-Rol, Kitano, Kix, LÃ¤rabar, Latina, LibertÃ©, Lucky Charms, Muir Glen, Nature Valley, Oatmeal Crisp, Old El Paso, Oui, Pillsbury, Progresso, Raisin Nut Bran, Total, Totino's, Trix, Wanchai Ferry, Wheaties, Yoki, and Yoplait trademarks. General Mills, Inc. sells its products directly, as well as through broker and distribution arrangements to grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, e-commerce retailers, commercial and noncommercial foodservice distributors and operators, restaurants, convenience stores, and pet specialty stores, as well as drug, dollar, and discount chains. It operates 500 leased and 358 franchise branded ice cream parlors. General Mills, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

