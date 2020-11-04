Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Trading Up 13.8%

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) shares were up 13.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.26. Approximately 5,166,404 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 698% from the average daily volume of 647,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SRRK shares. BidaskClub downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Scholar Rock from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.66.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 301.13% and a negative return on equity of 61.68%. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Corp will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 11,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 63.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 17.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

