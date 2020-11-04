Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Saratoga Investment Corporation, formerly known as GSC Investment Corp., is a specialty finance company that invests primarily in leveraged loans and mezzanine debt issued by U.S. middle-market companies, both through direct lending and through participation in loan syndicates. The Company has been elected to be treated as a business development company. “

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on SAR. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $16.50 to $19.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.96.

Shares of Saratoga Investment stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.62. Saratoga Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $1.48. The business had revenue of $13.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.95 million. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.86%.

In other news, CEO Christian L. Oberbeck purchased 5,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.51 per share, with a total value of $87,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,702,629.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 26.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

See Also: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.