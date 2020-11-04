Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) Expected to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) – Cormark boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Sandstorm Gold in a note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:SAND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01).

SAND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sandstorm Gold from $16.00 to $16.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Sandstorm Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James set a $10.00 target price on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.73.

Shares of SAND opened at $7.63 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $10.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAND. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at about $395,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,108,773 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,358,000 after buying an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 17.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 425,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after buying an additional 63,920 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 32.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

