Safe Haven Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 4th. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. Safe Haven has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and approximately $285,190.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 1.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00946853 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

SHA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann

Safe Haven Token Trading

Safe Haven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

