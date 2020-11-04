RWE (FRA:RWE) PT Set at €36.50 by Credit Suisse Group

RWE (FRA:RWE) has been given a €36.50 ($42.94) target price by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RWE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on shares of RWE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. RWE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €35.39 ($41.64).

RWE opened at €32.83 ($38.62) on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €32.50 and its 200 day moving average price is €31.02. RWE has a fifty-two week low of €14.35 ($16.88) and a fifty-two week high of €23.28 ($27.39).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

