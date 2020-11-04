Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,350 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $26,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,455,000 after acquiring an additional 130,747 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,308,000 after acquiring an additional 338,370 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the 2nd quarter worth $71,853,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,066,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,629,000 after acquiring an additional 428,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Group by 80.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,934,000 after purchasing an additional 434,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Group alerts:

RCL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 1,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $88,704,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,151 shares in the company, valued at $769,887.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Wilhelmsen A. S. A sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $38,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,887,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,266,228,274.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.26.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s revenue was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group Profile

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.