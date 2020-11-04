Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) (TSE:RME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.00. The stock had previously closed at $5.52, but opened at $6.85. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 60,510 shares.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc. (RME.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $133.64 million and a PE ratio of 68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.52, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.83.

Rocky Mountain Dealerships Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells, rents, leases, and provides support services for new and used agriculture and industrial equipment. The company provides tractors, planters, air drills and carts, sprayers, floaters, liquid nutrient applicators, balers, combines and combine heads, tillage, loaders and attachments, mowers and conditioners, and windrowers, as well as used equipment and replacement parts for agriculture and construction applications.

