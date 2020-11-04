Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rocky Brands, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium quality footwear and apparel marketed under a portfolio of well recognized brand names including Rocky Outdoor Gear, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and the licensed brand, Dickies. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rocky Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:RCKY opened at $29.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $22.19. Rocky Brands has a 52 week low of $14.96 and a 52 week high of $31.33.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.46. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocky Brands will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.34 per share, with a total value of $164,710.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,442.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 346,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 62,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 216,629 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 114,284 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rocky Brands by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

