Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 322.0% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 341,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,056,000 after purchasing an additional 260,213 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $24,966,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 270,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 175,905 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 240.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 69,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after purchasing an additional 49,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 69,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,830 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

