Rezny Wealth Management Inc. Has $293,000 Position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the quarter. ProShares Ultra S&P500 comprises about 0.1% of Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rezny Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 204.5% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO stock opened at $73.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.34. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $32.41 and a fifty-two week high of $84.16.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

