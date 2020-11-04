Reviewing Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) & Civeo (NASDAQ:CVEO)

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) and Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

This table compares Target Hospitality and Civeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality -0.27% 5.20% 1.10% Civeo -30.10% 0.38% 0.15%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Target Hospitality and Civeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 0 0 0 N/A Civeo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Civeo has a consensus price target of $0.80, indicating a potential upside of 19.15%. Given Civeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Civeo is more favorable than Target Hospitality.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Target Hospitality and Civeo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $321.10 million 0.33 $6.24 million $0.48 2.15 Civeo $527.55 million 0.22 -$58.49 million ($0.23) -2.92

Target Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Civeo. Civeo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Target Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civeo has a beta of 3.72, suggesting that its share price is 272% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.7% of Civeo shares are held by institutional investors. 69.6% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Civeo shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats Civeo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites. The company owns and operates 26 communities in the Permian and Bakken Basins. It serves investment grade oil and gas companies, energy infrastructure companies, and U.S. government and government contractors. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations. It also offers food, housekeeping, and maintenance services, as well as laundry, facility management and maintenance, water and wastewater treatment, power generation, communication systems, security, and logistics services; recreation facilities; and camp management services, including fresh water and sewage hauling services. In addition, the company provides site selection, permitting, engineering and designing, manufacturing management, and site construction services, as well as catering and managed services. It owns and operates 28 lodges and villages with approximately 30,000 rooms and a fleet of mobile accommodation assets. The company serves oil, mining, engineering, and oilfield and mining service companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.