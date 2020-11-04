Reviewing Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) and Its Rivals

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is one of 66 public companies in the “Real estate” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bluegreen Vacations to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $946.87 million $17.69 million 9.16 Bluegreen Vacations Competitors $1.46 billion $201.69 million 14.25

Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.4% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by institutional investors. 35.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Real estate” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 440 996 1064 54 2.29

As a group, “Real estate” companies have a potential upside of 15.00%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bluegreen Vacations has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations -4.60% -1.25% -0.44% Bluegreen Vacations Competitors 11.55% 4.51% 1.60%

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations’ rivals have a beta of 0.94, suggesting that their average stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bluegreen Vacations rivals beat Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

