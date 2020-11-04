Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST) Sets New 12-Month Low at $290.00

Restore plc (RST.L) (LON:RST)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 290 ($3.79) and last traded at GBX 300.25 ($3.92), with a volume of 129276 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 320 ($4.18).

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 570 ($7.45) target price on shares of Restore plc (RST.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Restore plc (RST.L) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 319.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 358.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.01. The stock has a market cap of $433.51 million and a PE ratio of 156.39.

In other news, insider Charles Bligh acquired 2,551 shares of Restore plc (RST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 344 ($4.49) per share, with a total value of £8,775.44 ($11,465.17). Also, insider Neil Ritchie acquired 3,000 shares of Restore plc (RST.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 335 ($4.38) per share, with a total value of £10,050 ($13,130.39).

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets, as well as document management services; paper shredding and recycling services; and scanning services.

