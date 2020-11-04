Research Analysts Set Expectations for Ryder System, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:R)

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Ryder System in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.78). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryder System’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.53. Ryder System had a positive return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 3.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.49) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ryder System from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised Ryder System from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

NYSE:R opened at $52.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.32. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $22.62 and a fifty-two week high of $57.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the first quarter worth $330,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ryder System by 440.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,049,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after buying an additional 1,670,771 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 38.0% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System in the second quarter worth $619,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 45.16%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

