Research Analysts Set Expectations for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.01.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.81.

ROIC opened at $10.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.28. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 111.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of June 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.