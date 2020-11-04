Research Analysts Set Expectations for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V)’s Q2 2021 Earnings (CVE:MTA)

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) – Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) in a research note issued on Thursday, October 29th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.
Separately, Pi Financial cut Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) (CVE:MTA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 9th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$0.45 million during the quarter.
About Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V)
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Excalibur Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd.
Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage
Receive News & Ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.