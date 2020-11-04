Research Analysts Set Expectations for Markel Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Markel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $12.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $13.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Markel’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.54 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $51.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MKL. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Markel from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,077.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,119.25.

Markel stock opened at $975.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $979.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $966.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.52 and a beta of 0.69. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

