Research Analysts Set Expectations for Cerner Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cerner in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp analyst D. Hooker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cerner’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.45 on Wednesday. Cerner has a 52-week low of $53.08 and a 52-week high of $80.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. RTW Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the second quarter worth $81,054,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,349,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,524,000 after buying an additional 698,933 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 31.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,868,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,660,000 after buying an additional 682,655 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 2,452.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 599,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,064,000 after buying an additional 575,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cerner by 3,781.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,087,000 after buying an additional 541,304 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gerald E. Bisbee, Jr. sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $520,876.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

