Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Stryker Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Stryker in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Denhoy forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

SYK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.85.

Shares of SYK opened at $208.26 on Monday. Stryker has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $227.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.61 and its 200-day moving average is $195.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.47, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 1,924.1% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 36,354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,551,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

