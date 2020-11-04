Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Six Flags Entertainment Corp’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp (NYSE:SIX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.31). Six Flags Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%.

SIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Six Flags Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.85.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $23.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 2.27. Six Flags Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $46.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5,140.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Six Flags Entertainment by 1,067.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the second quarter worth $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 150.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, SVP Catherine Aslin sold 1,730 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $36,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 2,438 shares of company stock valued at $51,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

