Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kite Realty Group Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.24. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Compass Point upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

NYSE:KRG opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $915.43 million, a PE ratio of -90.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.81. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth about $147,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 12,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 92.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

