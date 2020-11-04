Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Bank’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of First Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. First Bank had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 16.55%.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRBA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.84. First Bank has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. First Bank’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRBA. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Bank by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 21,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Bank by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Bank by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of First Bank by 8.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of First Bank by 114.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 64,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

