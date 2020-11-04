Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Axos Financial, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Axos Financial in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.65.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Axos Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NYSE AX opened at $29.46 on Monday. Axos Financial has a fifty-two week low of $13.69 and a fifty-two week high of $30.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.75.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 26.29%. The company had revenue of $163.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Axos Financial by 27.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Axos Financial by 43.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

