Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.60. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 189.97%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.37%.

In other news, EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $698,000. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

